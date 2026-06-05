Bear of the Day: DAQO New Energy (DQ)

The solar energy sector has quietly become one of the market's strongest performers this year, with many clean energy stocks staging impressive recoveries. Yet DAQO New Energy (DQ) continues to trend lower, significantly underperforming both its peers and the broader market. Relative weakness during a period of sector strength is often an important warning sign for investors.

DAQO is one of the world's largest producers of high-purity polysilicon, the critical raw material used in the manufacturing of solar panels. While long-term global demand for solar energy remains robust, the company is heavily exposed to the economics of the polysilicon market, where conditions have deteriorated sharply over the past year.

Several factors continue to weigh on the stock. China, the dominant force in global solar manufacturing, has experienced a severe oversupply of polysilicon capacity, driving prices sharply lower and compressing profit margins across the industry. At the same time, slowing sales growth, persistent weakness in the Chinese equity market, and a steady stream of downward earnings revisions have further undermined investor confidence. Analysts now expect the company to remain unprofitable, a dramatic reversal from the strong earnings power it demonstrated during the solar boom just a few years ago.



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DQ Shares Drop on Earnings Downgrades

DAQO New Energy has experienced a very sharp boom-and-bust cycle over the past several years. Annual revenue peaked at roughly $4.6 billion in 2022 as polysilicon prices soared, but the combination of massive capacity expansion and weaker pricing has dramatically altered the landscape. Today, trailing 12-month revenue has fallen to just $568 million.

The earnings picture has deteriorated as well. Over the past 60 days, analysts have significantly reduced their profit forecasts, with consensus estimates now calling for substantial net losses both this year and next. Those persistent downward revisions have earned the stock a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) rating, reflecting the increasingly challenging fundamentals facing the company.

While the long-term outlook for solar energy remains compelling, the current oversupply in the polysilicon market continues to pressure pricing and profitability, leaving DAQO in a difficult position.



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Should Investors Avoid DQ Stock?

While the long-term outlook for solar energy remains attractive, investors should remember that great industries do not always produce great stocks. DAQO remains caught in a difficult part of the cycle, with oversupply driving down polysilicon prices and earnings expectations continuing to deteriorate.

The combination of falling sales, projected losses, persistent earnings downgrades and relative weakness against an otherwise strong solar sector makes it difficult to build a bullish case for the shares today. Until fundamentals improve and analysts begin raising estimates again, investors would be better served looking elsewhere within the clean energy space.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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