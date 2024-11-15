Bear of the Day: Clean Harbors (CLH)

Clean Harbors (CLH) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that is an environmental services company providing waste management, pollution control, and energy services across North America. It specializes in hazardous waste disposal, emergency spill response, and industrial cleaning for industries like manufacturing, chemicals, and oil & gas.

The company reported earnings late last month that caused the stock to fall 17%, only to fully recover a week later. But were the buy-the-dippers too quick to jump in?

With an earnings miss and reduced guidance, analysts are revising their earnings estimates downward. This rally may present an ideal opportunity to exit the stock before potential declines set in.

About the Company

Clean Harbors was founded in 1980 and is based in Norwell, MA. The company employs over 21,000 people and operates through two segments: Environmental Services (83% of revenues) and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions (17% of revenues).

The company serves clients such as Fortune 500 companies and government agencies. Clean Harbors offers end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency response, industrial cleaning, and recycling services. Additionally, it is the world’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services for the commercial, industrial, and automotive sectors.

CLH is valued at $14 billion and has a Forward PE of 35. The stock holds Zacks Style Scores of “D” in Value, But “B” in both Momentum and Growth.

Q3 Earnings

The company reported earnings at the end of October, missing by 1.4%. EPS came in at $2.12 versus the $2.15 consensus, but revenue exceeded projections at $1.53 billion.

Despite year-over-year growth in Adjusted EBITDA (+19%) and free cash flow (+26%), the company lowered its FY24 guidance, citing pressures in its Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions (SKSS) segment, including weak base oil demand and pricing challenges.

Positive momentum remains in Environmental Services, where Field Services grew 68%, partly due to the HEPACO acquisition. Clean Harbors expects further growth opportunities in 2025 from new initiatives, like the upcoming incinerator in Nebraska, despite current market headwinds.

While there is some optimism, analysts have been quick to drop earnings estimates.

Earnings Estimates

Estimates have seen significant cuts across all time frames since the earnings report.

For the current quarter, forecasts have dropped 19% over the past 30 days, from $1.76 to $1.42.

Looking to next quarter, estimates have declined 10% in that same period, down from $1.53 to $1.38.

For the full year, projections have been adjusted downward by 5%, now at $7.29 from $7.65. Next year’s outlook follows this downward trend, with estimates reduced by 4.5%, from $8.57 to $8.18.

Technical Take

The drop after earnings was a very sharp move that might have caught some off-guard. However, the stock bounced right back, almost making new highs on the year.

This volatility is not common for a stock that has seen a slow and steady rise all year. With the stock up 45% on the year, investors may want to use this rally to take profits.

The drop almost tested the 200-day Moving average at $220, but if we start seeing a long-term trend lower, that could come into play again. For now, the stock is above the 50-day MA at $249, but investors should get cautious if this level breaks.

The stock has been a fantastic performer since the COVID crash, but the earnings down move could be a red flag.

In Summary

Clean Harbors has shown resilience and strong growth over recent years, but the recent earnings miss and reduced guidance have introduced new uncertainties.

With significant downward revisions in earnings estimates, the company may face challenges ahead, particularly within its Safety-Kleen segment. The swift bounce-back in stock price following the post-earnings drop could present a prime opportunity for investors to exit on strength, especially as technical indicators suggest caution if the stock fails to hold above key moving averages.

For those interested in the Waste Removal space, a better option might be Pentair (PNR). The stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that is coming off an earnings beat and trading at 2024 highs.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pentair plc (PNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.