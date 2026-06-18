Bear of the Day: Blue Bird (BLBD)

I get it. The new world order is supposed to have electric cars and busses eliminating our dependence on oil, solar and clean nuclear is supposed to dominate, and we are all going to have some sort of energy epiphany. The reality of the situation is that, we are not criminals for following the current protocol and the transition will inevitably take much longer than originally expected.

That brings us to today’s Bear of the Day, Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) Blue Bird (BLBD). Blue Bird has been one of the market's more surprising winners over the past few years. The school bus manufacturer has capitalized on pricing power, replacement demand, and enthusiasm surrounding electric school buses. The company continues to post solid profits and recently raised its fiscal 2026 guidance after another strong quarter.

The problem is that a lot of that good news may already be priced in. Unit sales actually declined during the latest quarter, with revenue growth increasingly driven by pricing rather than underlying volume expansion. The company's electric bus business remains dependent on government incentives and school district funding cycles, which can be unpredictable. Meanwhile, investors are assigning a premium multiple to a company operating in what is ultimately a cyclical and relatively mature end market.

There are also execution risks ahead. Blue Bird recently acquired full ownership of its Micro Bird joint venture, a deal that broadens its product portfolio but also introduces integration risk and additional operational complexity. At the same time, management has acknowledged navigating tariffs and supply chain pressures, both of which could weigh on margins if costs prove more persistent than expected.

Blue Bird Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Bird Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

From my perspective, BLBD looks like a classic case of expectations getting ahead of reality. It's a good company with a strong niche, but investors appear to be pricing it as though every school district in America is about to embark on an unlimited replacement cycle and electric adoption story. If bus volumes soften, government funding cools, or margins come under pressure, this stock could quickly remind investors that even great rides eventually hit a speed bump.

Blue Bird is in the Automotive – Domestic industry which ranks in the Bottom 35% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There are other stocks within this industry that are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. These include Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stocks Federal Signal (FSS) and Xos (XOS).





Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.