Bear of the Day: Aviat Networks (AVNW)

Among the tech sector, one stock that could surprise investors in terms of more downside risk is Aviat Networks AVNW . While Aviat’s growth and valuation may be attractive on the surface, the global supplier of wireless network solutions has been entrenched in scrutiny.

Considering such, it may be best to avoid Aviat’s stock at the moment which lands a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and the Bear of the Day.

Aviat is Losing Investor Confidence

Investor confidence in Aviat’s stock has started to sour following legal investigations by multiple law firms. Earlier in the month, Aviat stated it wouldn’t be able to timely file its annual report after identifying certain errors impacting previously reported financial information for its current fiscal 2024 and FY23.

News of such has caused Aviat’s stock to plummet -17% in September. Furthermore, AVNW is now down more than -30% year to date to vastly underperform the broader indexes and its Zacks Wireless Equipment Market’s +25%.



Negative Zacks ESP

On top of mounting concerns in regard to accounting practices, the Zacks ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) also indicates Aviat could miss its fiscal fourth quarter earnings expectations with the company scheduled to report on Wednesday, September 25.

To that point, the Most Accurate Estimate for Aviat’s Q4 EPS is at $0.62 and -6% below the Zacks Consensus of $0.66 per share.



Declining EPS Revisions

Notably, Aviat’s Q4 earnings estimate revisions have declined -16% from estimates of $0.79 per share 30 days ago. In the last month annual earnings estimates for FY24 and FY25 have declined -4% and -7% respectively.



Final Thoughts

Unfortunately, the old saying of when there is smoke there’s fire may apply to Aviat’s stock. Considering the wireless network provider is dealing with financial accounting probes, declining earnings estimate revisions is another tell-tale sign that it may be best to avoid Aviat’s stock at the moment.

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW)

