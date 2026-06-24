Bear of the Day: Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital (APLD) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that has captured investor imagination with its AI data center buildout story. However, with a $13 billion market cap, a beta of 5.69, and F scores across Value, Growth, and VGM, the stock is priced for a future that is still years away from being realized.

About the Company

Applied Digital is a data center developer and operator building large-scale GPU-optimized AI infrastructure campuses in the Dakotas, with a side business in bitcoin mining hosting that ironically remains the most profitable part of the company.

The firm is developing what it calls "hyperscale data center regions" which are massive campuses designed to serve the compute demands of AI workloads for some of the world's largest technology companies.

The Quarter Looked Good on the Surface

To be fair, Q3 results were impressive at first glance. Applied Digital reported EPS of $0.09 versus estimates of negative $0.10, and revenue of $126.6M absolutely demolished the $75.1M consensus. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $44.1M versus $6.3M a year ago.

But dig into the details and the picture gets more complicated. The standout performer was the bitcoin mining hosting business, which generated nearly $14 million in segment operating profit on $120 million in net assets, the highest return on assets in the company.

The AI data center story, the reason the stock trades at $13 billion, is still largely a construction project.

The Debt Load is Real, the Revenue Ramp is Not Yet

Applied Digital has placed $2.15 billion in senior secured notes at 6.75% due 2031, sits on $2.7 billion in total debt, and is still working to place one remaining debt tranche for its final 150MW building at Polaris Forge 1.

Management targets long-term leverage of 5 to 6 times NOI, but they have to actually get to $1 billion in NOI first, which is a five-year goal. In the meantime, the company is carrying significant interest expenses on a construction-stage asset base.

Revenue recognition will be lumpy and non-linear by management's own admission. The next meaningful step-up comes when the second 150MW building at Polaris Forge 1 goes live around July 1, with phased energization running through September.

Delta Forge 1 won't see initial operations until mid-2027. Investors buying the stock today at $13 billion are paying a steep price for cash flows that are still being built, not earned.

Another important note is that of the $16 billion in disclosed contracted lease revenue, approximately $11 billion is tied to CoreWeave. This is a single customer representing roughly 70% of the contracted backlog. Management has explicitly stated its goal is to shift the mix toward 70% investment-grade tenants, which signals they know the concentration risk is real. Any deterioration in CoreWeave's business or creditworthiness hits Applied Digital disproportionately hard.

Estimates and Valuation

The estimate revision picture offers no support. Analysts have made zero upward revisions over the last 30 or 60 days while cutting current-year estimates, and the Style Scores tell the same story, with a F in Value, F in Growth, and F in VGM.

With a beta of 5.69, this is a stock that moves violently in both directions, and with the AI data center trade having already priced in years of future growth, the risk-reward skews unfavorably from here.

Technicals Look Bleak

The stock has been one of the most volatile in the market, rocketing from a 52-week low of $9 to a high of $50 before settling around $45 today. And for now, the chart still looks good as it trades near the recent highs. However, a break of the $40 level could start a cascade of selling that would cause a test of the 200-day MA down at $32.

In Summary

Applied Digital has a real asset base, real contracted revenue, and a management team executing on an ambitious long-term vision. But at $13 billion in market cap, the stock is pricing in flawless execution on a pipeline that won't fully ramp until 2027 or beyond.

For investors who like their risk-reward balanced, the Zacks Rank #5 says look elsewhere. Those interested in a name in the same industry grouping, Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that is trading near 2026 highs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.