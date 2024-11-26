News & Insights

Bear Creek Mining Sees First Profits in Q3 2024

November 26, 2024 — 08:49 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bear Creek Mining (TSE:BCM) has released an update.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation reported a gross profit of $5.9 million for Q3 2024, marking its first profit after operating expenses since acquiring the Mercedes mine. The company attributes this financial success to increased gold and silver production and ongoing operational improvements, aided by strong metal prices.

