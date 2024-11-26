Bear Creek Mining Sees First Profits in Q3 2024

Bear Creek Mining (TSE:BCM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bear Creek Mining Corporation reported a gross profit of $5.9 million for Q3 2024, marking its first profit after operating expenses since acquiring the Mercedes mine. The company attributes this financial success to increased gold and silver production and ongoing operational improvements, aided by strong metal prices.

For further insights into TSE:BCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.