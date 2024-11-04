Beam Therapeutics's Earnings: A Preview

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Beam Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.16.

The announcement from Beam Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 4.15% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Beam Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -1.14 -1.42 -1.01 -1.34 EPS Actual -1.11 -1.21 1.73 -1.22 Price Change % -4.0% -1.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Beam Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Beam Therapeutics were trading at $22.93 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Beam Therapeutics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Beam Therapeutics.

The consensus rating for Beam Therapeutics is Neutral, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $43.71, there's a potential 90.62% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Mirum Pharmaceuticals, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Mirum Pharmaceuticals, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mirum Pharmaceuticals Outperform 107.68% $57.65M -10.63%

Key Takeaway:

Beam Therapeutics is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 107.68%. However, it ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit margin, standing at -10.63%. In terms of Return on Equity, Beam Therapeutics is also at the bottom compared to its peers. Overall, Beam Therapeutics shows strong revenue growth but needs improvement in profitability and return on equity metrics.

All You Need to Know About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in creating genetic medicines based on its base editing technology. This technology enables a new class of genetic medicines that targets a single base in the genome without making a double-stranded break in the DNA. The company's portfolio comprises Gene Correction, Gene Modification, Gene Activation, Gene Silencing, and Multiplex Editing. The company's pipeline programs consist of BEAM-101, ESCAPE, BEAM-302, BEAM-301, and BEAM-201.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Beam Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Beam Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -41.48% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Beam Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -773.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beam Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -10.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beam Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Beam Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

