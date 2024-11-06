News & Insights

Stocks
BEAM

Beam Therapeutics upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Leerink

November 06, 2024 — 06:26 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Leerink upgraded Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $39, up from $27. The firm notes that prior to Tuesday’s BEAM-101 data in sickle-cell disease, risk of a safety signal kept Leerink on the sidelines. Following disclosure of a patient death, shares opened down over 10%, but recovered over the day, as focus shifted to BEAM-301 data in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, where the firm sees a far more attractive risk/reward. Leerink takes this opportunity to step back in positively after a period of uninspiring stock performance given strong product/market-fit for in vivo single-point mutation base editing in AATD, and potential to address both lung and liver manifestations.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BEAM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.