Beam Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BEAM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BEAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.64, changing hands as low as $26.35 per share. Beam Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEAM's low point in its 52 week range is $20.84 per share, with $49.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.05.

