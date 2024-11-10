Beam Dental Raises Offer for Pacific Smiles Shares

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Beam Dental Bidco Pty Ltd has increased its cash offer for all ordinary shares of Pacific Smiles Group Ltd as part of an off-market takeover bid. The bid, initially announced in September 2024, is now free from all defeating conditions and is set to close on November 29, 2024. This move could potentially impact the stock value and market dynamics for Pacific Smiles, drawing attention from investors.

