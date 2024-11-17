Beam Dental Expands Stake in Pacific Smiles Group

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Beam Dental Bidco Pty Limited has increased its stake in Pacific Smiles Group, achieving a voting power of 29.39% through both its unconditional offer and on-market purchases. The takeover bid has seen significant acceptances, with Beam Bidco acquiring 9.27% of the shares through the offer and an additional 0.23% via market transactions. Key associates, GFT2 and Genesis Capital Fund, also hold substantial shares, indicating robust interest in Pacific Smiles.

For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.