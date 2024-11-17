Beam Dental Expands Stake in Pacific Smiles Group

News & Insights

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Beam Dental Bidco Pty Limited has increased its stake in Pacific Smiles Group, achieving a voting power of 29.39% through both its unconditional offer and on-market purchases. The takeover bid has seen significant acceptances, with Beam Bidco acquiring 9.27% of the shares through the offer and an additional 0.23% via market transactions. Key associates, GFT2 and Genesis Capital Fund, also hold substantial shares, indicating robust interest in Pacific Smiles.

