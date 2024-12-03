Beam Communications Receives Substantial Shareholder Notices

Beam Communications Holdings Limited (AU:BCC) has released an update.
Beam Communications Holdings Limited has received substantial shareholder notices from David Paul James Stewart & Rooke Lane Pty Limited, as well as Carl Cheng Hung & Patrison (Asia) Limited. These notices can impact investor perception and influence stock market dynamics, highlighting shifts in major shareholdings.
