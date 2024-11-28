Beaglee Inc. Projects Strong Year-End Growth

Beaglee Inc. (JP:3981) has released an update.
Beaglee Inc. reported a mixed performance for the third quarter of 2024, with net sales slightly declining by 1.4% year-on-year to 14,256 million yen, while operating profit increased by 11%. The company forecasts a full-year profit attributable to owners of the parent to rise by 34.3%, signaling strong growth expectations.
