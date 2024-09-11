Beacon Stock Set to Benefit From Chicago Metal Supply Acquisition

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN, a leader in roofing and exterior products, has announced the acquisition of Chicago Metal Supply & Fabrication, Inc. This acquisition strengthens Beacon's position in the architectural metal fabrication market, adding valuable expertise and expanding its footprint in the North Central region.

A Strategic Addition to Beacon’s Portfolio

Founded in 2011, Chicago Metal Supply is a family-owned business specializing in custom architectural sheet metal fabrication. With a focus on commercial, residential, and historical restoration, the company is renowned for its precision and creativity. President Alina Bosak of Chicago Metal Supply highlighted that collaborating with Beacon will allow the company to offer an expanded catalog and improved services backed by Beacon’s digital platform.

Boosting Metal Solutions Offerings of BECN

Beacon’s regional vice president, Larry Augello, emphasized that this acquisition will further strengthen Beacon’s metal offerings. By integrating Chicago Metal Supply’s expertise and state-of-the-art equipment, Beacon is well-positioned to grow its commercial and residential metal fabrication services, enhancing its value to existing and new customers alike.

A Step Toward BECN’s Ambition 2025 Goals

Beacon has been actively pursuing growth through acquisitions, surpassing its 2023 Ambition 2025 revenue and shareholder return targets. The acquisition of Chicago Metal Supply fits perfectly into this growth strategy, providing Beacon with a greater market share in the metal fabrication space.



On Feb. 24, 2022, Beacon introduced its "Ambition 2025 Value Creation Framework," designed to drive growth, improve customer service, and expand its presence in key markets. The framework includes new financial targets, a Repurchase Program, and the strategic use of capital to fund acquisitions and greenfield expansions.



Since the start of 2022, Beacon has successfully expanded its geographic footprint, opened 58 greenfield locations and acquired 66 branches from 18 acquisitions. These new and acquired locations generated $556 million in net sales during the first half of 2024, highlighting the success of the Ambition 2025 strategy.



Beacon's progress toward its Ambition 2025 goals was further demonstrated by several key achievements in the first six months of 2024. The company acquired 23 branches and opened 13 new locations while also experiencing a 23.9% increase in digital sales compared to the previous year. Additionally, Beacon saw improvements in the performance of branches that had been in the bottom quintile of financial results.

Why Investors Should Take Notice

Shares of Beacon lost 21.6% in the past three months against the Building Products - Retail industry’s 6.6% rise. While acquisitions and strategic growth initiatives have been contributing to the top line, external factors like weather and weaker storm demand have been impacting performance.

As highlighted by the company during the second-quarterearnings call the Architectural Billing Index (ABI) — a key indicator used to track construction activity, particularly in the non-residential sector — has been below 50, which indicates contraction in architectural activity, suggesting a slowdown in new construction projects. Yet, strong demand in repair and reroofing activity has offset the slowdown in new commercial construction during the quarter.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company remains cautiously optimistic, with improvements expected in the third quarter of 2024 and strong cash flow in the second half of 2024.



For investors, Beacon’s continued expansion through strategic acquisitions is a strong indicator of its potential for long-term growth. The addition of Chicago Metal Supply strengthens its metal solutions capabilities, which could contribute to further stock gains. Beacon’s commitment to driving above-market growth makes it a compelling stock to watch.



With this acquisition, Beacon enhances its ability to serve a broader range of customers while maintaining its leadership in the industry, making the company a stronger player in the market.

BECN’s Zacks Rank

Beacon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

