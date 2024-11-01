Beacon Roofing Supply Reports Record Q3 2024 Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply ( (BECN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Beacon Roofing Supply presented to its investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading distributor of roofing, waterproofing, and exterior products in North America, with over 580 branches across the U.S. and Canada. The company, traded under the ticker BECN, serves a vast customer base with its extensive branch network and digital management tools.

Beacon Roofing Supply reported a record-breaking third quarter in 2024, driven by its Ambition 2025 growth initiatives. The company achieved record net sales, solid net income, and the highest adjusted EBITDA in its history. This performance was attributed to disciplined margin management and strategic investments in both organic growth and acquisitions.

Key financial highlights include a 7.3% increase in net sales to $2.77 billion, with significant contributions from acquired branches and a rise in residential, non-residential, and complementary product sales. Despite a slight decrease in net income compared to the prior year, Beacon maintained robust growth through strategic acquisitions and effective cost management, resulting in a record adjusted EBITDA of $325.2 million.

As Beacon Roofing Supply continues to expand its market presence, the company remains focused on adapting to changing market conditions. With ongoing investments and strategic initiatives, Beacon aims to sustain its growth trajectory and enhance shareholder value in the coming quarters.

