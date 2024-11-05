Beacon Minerals Updates Resource and Reserve Estimates

Beacon Minerals Limited (AU:BCN) has released an update.

Beacon Minerals Limited has updated its mineral resources and ore reserves, reporting a total of 6,562 million tonnes at 1.4 g/t for 290,000 ounces. Notable changes include the addition of 52,000 ounces from the Mt Dimer Gold Project and the removal of the Jaurdi project from estimates due to ceased operations. These updates reflect new drilling results, model updates, and adjustments for mining depletion.

