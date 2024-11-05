News & Insights

Stocks

Beacon Minerals Updates Resource and Reserve Estimates

November 05, 2024 — 09:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beacon Minerals Limited (AU:BCN) has released an update.

Beacon Minerals Limited has updated its mineral resources and ore reserves, reporting a total of 6,562 million tonnes at 1.4 g/t for 290,000 ounces. Notable changes include the addition of 52,000 ounces from the Mt Dimer Gold Project and the removal of the Jaurdi project from estimates due to ceased operations. These updates reflect new drilling results, model updates, and adjustments for mining depletion.

For further insights into AU:BCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.