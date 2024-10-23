News & Insights

Beacon Lighting Director Increases Shareholding

October 23, 2024 — 11:54 pm EDT

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (AU:BLX) has released an update.

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd has reported a change in the shareholding of its director, Daniel Palumbo, who acquired a total of 7,033 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market trades on October 22 and 23, 2024. The shares were purchased at an average price of approximately $2.97 per share, signaling potential confidence in the company’s future performance. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it may reflect the director’s positive outlook on the company’s stock.

