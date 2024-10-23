Beacon Lighting Director Increases Shareholding

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (AU:BLX) has released an update.

Beacon Lighting Group Ltd has reported a change in the shareholding of its director, Daniel Palumbo, who acquired a total of 7,033 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market trades on October 22 and 23, 2024. The shares were purchased at an average price of approximately $2.97 per share, signaling potential confidence in the company’s future performance. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it may reflect the director’s positive outlook on the company’s stock.

For further insights into AU:BLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.