Beachbody Revises Stock Option Terms and Vesting

November 15, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Beachbody Company ( (BODI) ) has shared an update.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. revised the stock option terms for Mr. Goldston, eliminating performance-based vesting for 477,661 shares, which will now vest based on continued service over four years. Additionally, the company repriced underwater stock options to $6.43 per share, impacting eligible employees but excluding the CEO and Board members apart from Mr. Goldston.

