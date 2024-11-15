Beachbody Revises Stock Option Terms and Vesting

Beachbody Company ( (BODI) ) has shared an update.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. revised the stock option terms for Mr. Goldston, eliminating performance-based vesting for 477,661 shares, which will now vest based on continued service over four years. Additionally, the company repriced underwater stock options to $6.43 per share, impacting eligible employees but excluding the CEO and Board members apart from Mr. Goldston.

For detailed information about BODI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.