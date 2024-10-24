News & Insights

Stocks

BE Semiconductor Sees Strong Q3 Growth Amidst AI Demand

October 24, 2024 — 01:55 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BE Semiconductor (GB:0XVE) has released an update.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. reported impressive growth in Q3-24, with revenues surging by 27% and net income by 33.7% compared to Q3-23, driven by robust demand in AI-related hybrid bonding and photonics applications. Despite challenges in the automotive and Chinese markets, the company’s advanced packaging portfolio continues to thrive, boosting its financial position with a net cash increase to €110.7 million. The company anticipates further growth, supported by expanding production capacity for advanced packaging technologies.

For further insights into GB:0XVE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.