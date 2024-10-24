BE Semiconductor Sees Strong Q3 Growth Amidst AI Demand

BE Semiconductor (GB:0XVE) has released an update.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. reported impressive growth in Q3-24, with revenues surging by 27% and net income by 33.7% compared to Q3-23, driven by robust demand in AI-related hybrid bonding and photonics applications. Despite challenges in the automotive and Chinese markets, the company’s advanced packaging portfolio continues to thrive, boosting its financial position with a net cash increase to €110.7 million. The company anticipates further growth, supported by expanding production capacity for advanced packaging technologies.

