Markets

BE Semiconductor Industries Q2 Net Income Rises

July 23, 2026 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (BESI.AS) reported second quarter net income of 89.0 million euros, up 177.3% from a year ago due to higher revenue, gross margins and cost control efforts. EPS was 1.11 euros compared to 0.40 euros.

Revenue was 249.9 million euros, up 68.7%, due primarily to broad based growth, particularly for hybrid bonding, photonics and datacenter applications and, to a lesser extent, increased demand for mobile applications. Orders were 292.9 million euros, up 128.8% due to broad based growth, particularly for AI computing applications.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue to increase 10-15% from second quarter.

BE Semiconductor shares are trading at 240.60 euros, down 3.02%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.