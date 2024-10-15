BDX Stock Up on Robotics Solution Launch to Boost Single-Cell Research

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, announced the commercial launch of the first in a family of high-throughput, robotics-compatible reagent kits, BD OMICS-One XT Library Preparation Reagent Kits, yesterday. The automated solution from the BD and Hamilton collaboration will likely enable automation to ensure greater consistency and increased efficiency of large-scale, single-cell discovery studies.

The solution includes the newly-released BD OMICS-One XT WTA Assay and the Hamilton Microlab NGS STAR automated liquid handling platform. Per BD, as the NGS STAR is already installed in many laboratories and facilities worldwide, more researchers, who are currently processing samples across an array of genomics applications, are expected to be able to integrate the new automation-ready BD assay into existing workflows.

The BD OMICS-One XT Library Preparation Reagent Kits and Hamilton Microlab NGS STAR automated liquid handling platform and applications are commercially available globally.

The latest launch is expected to significantly boost BD’s Biosciences (BDB) business unit under the broader Life Sciences segment and solidify its foothold in the niche space.

Likely Trend of BDX Stock Following the News

Following the announcement yesterday, shares of the company closed nearly 1.5% higher at $240.02.

Historically, the company has gained a high level of synergies from its product launches. We expect market sentiment on the stock to continue to remain positive around this announcement, too.

BD currently has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion. It has an earnings yield of 5.9%, higher than the industry’s 5.5%. In the last reported quarter, BDX delivered an earnings surprise of 5.7%.

Significance of the Launch of BD’s Reagent Kits

Per BD, constructing preparatory material (called DNA libraries) is an essential early step in single-cell discovery studies involving genetic material. Historically, such preparations have been labor-intensive and time-consuming processes, with numerous manual steps that often lead to variability of results, compromised data quality, limited throughput, high cost and long turnaround times.

BD’s management believes that by automating the complex library preparation process, researchers will likely be able to scale their sample throughput and expect more consistent results, minimizing the variability introduced by manual procedures. Management also feels that the integration of Hamilton's robotics with BD's robotics-ready reagent kits will be able to streamline workflows, reduce the potential for human error and accelerate the pace of discovery in critical areas, such as oncology and immunology.

Per Hamilton’s management, the company’s advanced automated solutions are expected to streamline scientific workflows, thus maximizing the potential of single-cell multiomics research.

Industry Prospects in Favor of BDX

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global single-cell analysis market was valued at $4.34 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 18.7% between 2024 and 2030. Factors like the expanding application scope in disease diagnosis and technological innovations in single-cell analysis & cell isolation are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch will likely provide a significant impetus to BD's business.

BD’s Notable Developments

In August, BD reported its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein its BDB business unit witnessed a growth in clinical reagents. During the quarter, the unit announced the commercial launch of the BD Rhapsody ATAC-Seq Assay, a new offering for the Rhapsody platform that expands the company’s single-cell capabilities to serve epigenomics.

In July, BD announced a global collaboration agreement with Quest Diagnostics Incorporated to develop, manufacture and commercialize flow cytometry-based companion diagnostics intended to help select the best treatment for patients with cancer and other diseases.

BDX’s Share Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 7.5% in the past year against the industry’s 0.1% rise and the S&P 500's 33.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BDX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita Inc. DVA, Baxter International Inc. BAX and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 17.5%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 24.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DaVita’s shares have gained 116.9% compared with the industry’s 40% rise in the past year.

Baxter, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10%. BAX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 3.7%.

Baxter has gained 15.6% compared with the industry’s 31.7% rise in the past year.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.6%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.2%.

Boston Scientific’s shares have rallied 75.4% compared with the industry’s 31.7% rise in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.