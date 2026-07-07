BDN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/8/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BDN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BDN's low point in its 52 week range is $2.47 per share, with $4.625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.31.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BDN makes up 2.15% of the ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (Symbol: RDOG) which is trading lower by about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding BDN).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to BDN — find out what they are ».
In Tuesday trading, Brandywine Realty Trust shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further BDN Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.