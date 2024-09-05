BD Stock Falls After Acquisition of Edwards' Critical Care Group

Becton, Dickinson, and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, completed its acquisition of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW Critical Care product group, renaming it BD Advanced Patient Monitoring.

BD had announced a $4.2 billion deal to acquire Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care product group in June. The acquisition strengthens BD’s portfolio of advanced monitoring solutions with AI-enabled clinical decision tools. The acquired business also has a strong innovation pipeline that is poised to drive innovation in healthcare by integrating data from its infusion systems and monitoring technologies. BD Advanced Patient Monitoring will operate under BD’s Medical segment, with Katie Szyman as the worldwide president.

The acquisition will also enhance BD’s portfolio of smart connected care solutions, particularly in advanced patient monitoring technologies. EW’s Critical Care is a leader in hemodynamic monitoring and AI-driven clinical decision tools, serving over 10,000 hospitals globally. With $900 million in 2023 revenues and approximately 4,500 employees, the business should expand BD's innovation potential and global reach.

Shares of BDX were down 2.3% on Sept. 4 following the news.

Significance of the Acquisition for BD

The acquisition positions BD at the forefront of healthcare technology by combining advanced monitoring solutions with AI-driven decision support tools, enhancing patient care in critical environments like operating rooms and ICUs. By integrating Edwards Lifesciences' gold-standard technologies and BD's existing infusion systems, the company is set to explore future innovations in closed-loop hemodynamic monitoring and fluid administration. The move also reflects BD’s broader vision of leveraging AI, robotics, and smart connected care to redefine healthcare delivery.

BD Advanced Patient Monitoring's portfolio features the gold-standard Swan Ganz pulmonary artery catheter, minimally invasive sensors, non-invasive cuffs and tissue oximetry sensors. BD Advanced Patient Monitoring technologies are often used simultaneously with the BD Alaris Infusion System in the operating room or intensive care units. These smart technologies leverage machine learning and AI-based algorithms to provide advanced clinical decision support, helping clinicians assess current and future patient conditions.

More on the Acquisition

The completion of the acquisition is unlikely to have a significant impact on BD's fiscal 2024 guidance, provided with the third-quarter earnings release.

Following the acquisition, BD Advanced Patient Monitoring will function as an independent business unit within BD’s Medical segment. This move aligns with BD's focus on smart connected care solutions. The unit will continue its operations from Irvine, CA.

Market Prospects Favoring BDX

Per a report in Future Market Insights, the global digital patient monitoring systemis estimated to be worth $122.7 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to reach $398.6 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

The robust growth is likely to be driven by the increasing integration of cutting-edge technologies like AI, machine learning and IoT in healthcare. These technologies enable accurate health assessments and personalized treatment plans by analyzing data from wearable medical devices. This technology-driven approach supports tailored care, such as customized medication schedules and rest periods. The growing demand for accurate, rapid diagnostics further drives the adoption of advanced digital monitoring systems, fostering market growth.

BDX Stock Price Performance

Shares of BD have declined 3.1% year to date against the industry’s 3.5% growth. The S&P 500 has witnessed a 15.8% rise in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Universal Health Services UHS and Quest Diagnostics DGX. While Universal Health Services sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Quest Diagnostics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Universal Health Services has an estimated long-term growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 14.58%.

Universal Health Services has gained 41.1% compared with the industry's 34.8% growth year to date.

Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.20%. DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.31%.

Quest Diagnostics shares have risen 3.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 10.2% growth.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.