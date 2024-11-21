BCI Minerals Advances Mardie Project, Boosts Market Value

BCI Minerals Ltd (AU:BCI) has released an update.

BCI Minerals Ltd has made significant strides in developing Australia’s largest solar salt operation at the Mardie Project, marking the official commencement of operations. With robust progress in construction, new funding arrangements, and a major transhipment contract, the company’s market capitalization has surged to $880 million. These achievements highlight BCI Minerals’ commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders through innovative and sustainable resource development.

