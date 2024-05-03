BCE's Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

BCE Inc. BCE reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of C$0.72 (53 cents) compared with C$0.85 in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 53 cents.

Quarterly total operating revenues decreased 0.7% year over year to C$6,011 million ($4,458.9 million). The consensus estimate was pegged at $4,468.4 million. This was driven by a 1.6% fall in Product revenues, which totaled C$819 million, and Service revenues declined 0.6% to C$5,192 million.

Segmental Results

The company announced that it combined its Bell Wireless and Bell Wireline operating segments to form a segment called Bell CTS. Going forward, the company will report its segment results under Bell CTS and Bell Media.

Bell CTS’ operating revenues increased 0.1% year over year to C$5,375 million, driven by strong service revenue growth.

Service revenues jumped 0.5% to C$4,556 million, driven by the ongoing expansion of mobile phones, mobile-connected devices and retail Internet and IPTV subscribers and increased sales of business service solutions to large enterprise customers. This was partly offset by the continued decline in legacy voice, data and satellite TV services and retention and bundle discounts on residential home services.

Product revenues were down 1.6% to C$819 million due to lower telecom data equipment sales to large enterprise customers.

Postpaid mobile phone net subscriber activations were 45,247, up 4.5% year over year. The number of postpaid mobile phone net subscriber activations increased owing to higher gross subscriber activations, continued 5G and multi-product bundling momentum, effective promotions and stronger Virgin Plus performance. This was partly offset by higher customer churn due to promotional offers on postpaid plans.

Prepaid mobile phone and net subscriber activations decreased owing to higher customer churn due to promotional offers on postpaid plans.

Bell Media generated revenues of C$725 million, declining 7.1% year over year. The revenues decreased due to lower subscriber revenues.

Other Details

Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was C$2,565 million, up 1.1% year over year. The uptick was due to an increase of 1.7% in the CTS segment, partly offset by a decline of 11.4% in the media segment. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 42.7% compared with 41.9% in the prior-year quarter.

Cash Flow

BCE generated C$1,132 million of cash from operating activities compared with C$1,247 million in the prior-year quarter. The free cash flow remained the same year over year at C$85 million

2024 Outlook

BCE issued the financial guidance for 2024. It expects revenues to stay flat to grow 4% and adjusted EBITDA growth between 1.5% and 4.5%.

Free cash flow growth is projected to be in the range of (3)-(11)%. The annualized common dividend per share is estimated to be C$3.99.

