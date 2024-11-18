News & Insights

BCE Offers Discounted Share Issuance in Dividend Plan

November 18, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

BCE (TSE:BCE) has released an update.

BCE Inc. has announced changes to its Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment Plan, allowing new common shares to be issued from treasury at a 2% discount to their average market price. This move is aimed at retaining cash for strategic growth initiatives and strengthening the company’s balance sheet. Shareholders can benefit from acquiring additional shares without paying commission or brokerage fees.

