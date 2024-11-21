BCE, Microsoft Team Up to Transform Business Communication in Canada

BCE Inc. BCE recently joined forces with Microsoft MSFT to launch services for Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile for Canadian businesses. This innovative solution builds on Bell’s established collaboration with Microsoft, aiming to deliver a flexible, secure and high-performance communication system that bridges mobile connectivity with Microsoft Teams.



This mobile-first innovation integrates mobile numbers directly with Microsoft Teams, creating a unified platform for communication and collaboration. It provides businesses a consistent, simplified user experience, enhancing productivity and efficiency across diverse work environments, from office-based to hybrid and remote work models.

Key Benefits of Bell’s Teams Phone Mobile Service

With Bell’s Teams Phone Mobile, users can make and receive business calls using their mobile device’s native dialer or the Microsoft Teams app, all with the same mobile number. This flexibility allows employees to work efficiently without being tied to a single device or location. Its ability to deliver a unified communication experience across multiple devices is noteworthy. Whether using a smartphone, laptop, desktop, or tablet, users can make and receive calls and avail features like status updates, call transfers, voicemail, unified call logs, missed calls and call recording. This ensures that employees stay connected and productive, irrespective of their location.



IT administrators can manage mobile and fixed-line Teams Phone users within the Microsoft 365 Admin Portal, streamlining processes like moves, adds and changes. This centralized management capability simplifies administration, reducing the burden on IT teams and minimizing operational complexities. With the integration of Microsoft 365 Copilot, businesses can harness the power of artificial intelligence to enhance communication, such as real-time summaries of live calls.



In addition to Calling, Bell delivers a variety of Microsoft Modern Workplace solutions, such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft 365 Copilot and security services. These offerings include complete Cloud Solution Provider resale, professional services and integrated management solutions for Microsoft 365 subscriptions, including Teams Phone and Microsoft Defender. Through its affiliates like Stratejm, Bell provides security as a service to ensure the secure deployment, integration and management of Microsoft solutions. This enables businesses to enhance communication, collaboration and cybersecurity while maximizing their technology investments with confidence.



Furthermore, Bell works closely with customers to optimize their use of Microsoft 365 Copilot, enhancing not just their calling experience but also broader operational efficiencies. The company’s expertise extends to cloud migration, helping businesses transition to Microsoft Cloud solutions by enabling secure access to existing business solutions and laying the groundwork for future innovations in communication and collaboration.

BCE is Canada’s largest communications service provider. BCE’s wholly owned subsidiary Bell Canada operates the company’s wireline (Bell Wireline) and wireless (Bell Wireless) businesses, Bell Media as well as the satellite TV operation, known as ExpressVu. The company has combined its Bell Wireless and Bell Wireline operating segments to form a segment called Bell CTS. BCE now reports its segment results under Bell CTS and Bell Media.



The company recently reported third-quarter 2024 results wherein soft Product revenues affected the company’s performance. BCE’s total operating revenues fell 1.8% year over year to C$5,971 million, with a 14.3% decrease in Product sales. Due to lower-than-expected product revenues and ongoing wireless pricing pressures, BCE revised its 2024 revenue guidance from 0-4% growth to a decline of about 1.5%.

BCE’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

BCE currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 31.3% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's decline of 6.1%.



