BCE Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $461 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $382 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $719 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $6.422 billion from $6.473 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

For fiscal 2025, the company sees revenue in the range of a decline of 3% to increase of 1% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS is expected to decrease 13%-8%.

