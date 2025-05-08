BCE Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $630 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $402 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $633 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $5.930 billion from $6.011 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

