BCBP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/6/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/6/26, BCB Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BCBP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 5/20/26. As a percentage of BCBP's recent stock price of $10.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of BCB Bancorp Inc to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when BCBP shares open for trading on 5/6/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BCBP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCBP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCBP's low point in its 52 week range is $7.3101 per share, with $10.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.29.

In Tuesday trading, BCB Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

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