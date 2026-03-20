BCAL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/24/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/24/26, California BanCorp (Symbol: BCAL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of BCAL's recent stock price of $17.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of California BanCorp to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when BCAL shares open for trading on 3/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BCAL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCAL's low point in its 52 week range is $11.87 per share, with $20.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.48.

In Friday trading, California BanCorp shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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