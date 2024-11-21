BCAL Diagnostics Gains Strong Support in AGM Resolutions

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (AU:BDX) has released an update.

BCAL Diagnostics Limited held its Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions, including the re-election of directors and ratification of adviser shares, were approved. The voting results showed strong support for most resolutions, reflecting shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership. Investors may find the outcomes indicative of BCAL’s strategic direction and governance stability.

