B&C Speakers Sees Revenue and Profit Surge in 2024

B&C Speakers S.p.A. reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with consolidated revenues rising by 7.6% to 76.63 million Euros and total profit surging by 31.4% to 15.65 million Euros, driven by strong order intake and contributions from new subsidiaries. The company’s strategic expansion into North American and Asian markets has bolstered its revenue, despite challenges in the Chinese market. The integration of new subsidiaries has also led to increased commercial and administrative expenses, reflecting ongoing investments in product development.

