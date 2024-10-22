News & Insights

BBX Minerals Launches $2.9 Million Rights Issue

October 22, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

BBX Minerals Limited is offering a non-renounceable rights issue, allowing shareholders to purchase new shares at $0.01 each to raise approximately $2.9 million. Eligible shareholders can subscribe for one new share for every three existing shares they hold, with the option to apply for additional shares. The offer is open until November 6, 2024, and interested investors can access the necessary documents online.

