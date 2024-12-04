BBVA Announces Early Redemption of Subordinated Notes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (ES:BBVA) has released an update.

BBVA has announced its decision to redeem early its Subordinated Notes worth 1,000 million euros, designated as Tier 2 capital, on January 16, 2025. This move, approved by the European Central Bank, will see noteholders receiving 100,000 euros per note plus accrued interest. This strategic financial maneuver reflects BBVA’s proactive capital management approach.

