BBMG Acquires Stake in Strategic Investment Move

November 05, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

BBMG (HK:2009) has released an update.

BBMG Corporation has announced the acquisition of an 11.816% equity stake in a target company, valued at approximately RMB979.94 million, determined through a public tender. The company utilized an asset-based approach for valuation due to the target’s investment management and real estate holdings, which provided a strong objective basis. This acquisition is part of BBMG’s strategic investment moves in the market.

