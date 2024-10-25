News & Insights

BBGI Boosts Management Shareholdings with 2021 Award Vesting

BBGI Shs Ordinary (GB:BBGI) has released an update.

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has announced the vesting of Restricted Share Plan awards from 2021, resulting in the transfer of shares to management board director Andreas Parzych, increasing his total shareholding to 63,008. This move aligns with BBGI’s commitment to delivering stable returns and maintaining a low-risk portfolio of essential social infrastructure investments. The shares were transferred without any payment required, reflecting BBGI’s proactive approach to enhancing shareholder value.

