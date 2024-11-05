News & Insights

Stocks

Baytex Energy Reports Robust Q3 2024 Results

November 05, 2024 — 01:20 pm EST

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) has released an update.

Baytex Energy Corp. reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2024, generating $220 million in free cash flow and reducing net debt by 5%. The company returned $101 million to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends, while increasing crude oil production by 2% compared to the previous year. Baytex remains focused on maintaining steady production and delivering significant shareholder returns amid current market conditions.

