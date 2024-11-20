News & Insights

Bayhorse Silver Targets Copper Anomaly at Oregon Mine

November 20, 2024 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bayhorse Silver (TSE:BHS) has released an update.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. has commenced drilling operations at its Bayhorse Silver Mine in Oregon to explore a significant low-resistivity anomaly beneath its silver and copper-rich site. The company is targeting a potential porphyry copper deposit by drilling into the anomaly, which has been identified with a substantial vertical and horizontal extent.

