Bayhorse Silver Targets Copper Anomaly at Oregon Mine

Bayhorse Silver (TSE:BHS) has released an update.
Bayhorse Silver Inc. has commenced drilling operations at its Bayhorse Silver Mine in Oregon to explore a significant low-resistivity anomaly beneath its silver and copper-rich site. The company is targeting a potential porphyry copper deposit by drilling into the anomaly, which has been identified with a substantial vertical and horizontal extent.
