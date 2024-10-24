News & Insights

BayFirst Financial Corp’s Strong Q3 and Forbes Recognition

October 24, 2024 — 04:32 pm EDT

BayFirst Financial Corp ( (BAFN) ) has issued an announcement.

BayFirst Financial Corp. reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with a 31.3% increase in net income compared to the previous quarter, driven by higher net interest income and gains from government-guaranteed loans. Despite a slight dip in loan origination, the company maintained significant loan volumes and continued to enhance its credit quality. Deposits grew by 6.7%, and the bank was recognized as the best in Florida by Forbes, reflecting its robust community bank model and customer service.

See more data about BAFN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

