BayFirst Financial Corp’s Strong Q3 and Forbes Recognition

BayFirst Financial Corp. reported a strong third quarter in 2024, with a 31.3% increase in net income compared to the previous quarter, driven by higher net interest income and gains from government-guaranteed loans. Despite a slight dip in loan origination, the company maintained significant loan volumes and continued to enhance its credit quality. Deposits grew by 6.7%, and the bank was recognized as the best in Florida by Forbes, reflecting its robust community bank model and customer service.

