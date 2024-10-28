BayFirst Financial Corp Achieves Strong Q3 2024 Growth

BayFirst Financial Corp ( (BAFN) ) has shared an announcement.

BayFirst Financial Corp. demonstrated resilience in Q3 2024, overcoming challenges from two hurricanes and achieving a 31% increase in net income to $1.1 million. The company grew its deposit balances by 13% year-to-date, with loans held for investment rising by $34 million. BayFirst’s government guaranteed loan origination reached $94.4 million, and it was ranked as the top bank in Florida by Forbes. The bank also focused on supporting small businesses, modifying 400 SBA 7(a) loans to aid borrowers, showcasing its strong community commitment.

