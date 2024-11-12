Bayer Q3 Loss Narrows; Updates FY Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German pharmaceutical and life sciences major Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) reported that its third quarter net loss narrowed to 4.183 billion euros from 4.569 billion euros last year. Loss per share was 4.26 euros compared to a loss of 4.66 euros in the prior year.

Core earnings per share for the third quarter declined to 0.24 euros from 0.38 euros in the previous year.

EBITDA before special items decreased by 25.8 percent to 1.251 billion euros. This figure included a negative currency effect of 94 million euros compared to 31 million euros in the prior year.

Group EBIT came in at minus 3.822 billion euros compared to minus 3.594 billion euros in the prior year. This figure included net special charges of 4.088 billion euros that mainly related to non-cash impairment losses on intangible assets in the Crop Science Division.

Group sales were 9.968 billion euros in the third quarter of 2024, up 0.6 percent on a currency- and portfolio-adjusted basis (Fx & portfolio adj.). There was a negative currency effect of 436 million euros.

Bayer has confirmed its 2024 Group guidance for currency- and portfolio-adjusted sales growth, currency-adjusted core earnings per share, and free cash flow. However, in view of the weaker-than-anticipated development of the agricultural market, the company has revised some parts of its Group forecast. Bayer now expects to generate EBITDA before special items of between 10.4 and 10.7 billion euros based on the average monthly exchange rates in 2023. Previously, it was expected to be between 10.7 billion euros and 11.3 billion euros.

The company has also revised its guidance at the divisional level based on current exchange rates. For Crop Science, Bayer now expects currency- and portfolio-adjusted sales growth of between -1% and -3%, compared to the previous forecast of lower end of the range of between minus 1 and plus 3 percent. EBITDA margin before special items is now expected to be between 18 and 20 percent compared to the previous forecast of lower end of the range of 20% to 22%.

For Consumer Health, the company now expects currency- and portfolio-adjusted sales growth of between 1 and 3 percent compared to the previous forecast of between 3 and 6 percent.

For Pharmaceuticals, the division is now expected to come in at the upper end of the upgraded guidance issued in the Half-Year Financial Report, which projected currency- and portfolio-adjusted sales growth of between 0 and 3 percent and an EBITDA margin before special items of between 26 and 29 percent. The Supervisory Board of Bayer AG has extended the current contract of Wolfgang Nickl, Chief Financial Officer, until May 31, 2026. Nickl had initially planned to retire after the 2025 Annual Stockholders' Meeting.

