Bayer (BAYRY) Moves 17.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) shares rallied 17% in the last trading session to close at $13.16. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Bayer AG surged after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark 7-2 ruling in the Durnell Roundup case, confirming that the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) expressly preempts state-law failure-to-warn claims when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has made a definitive safety determination. The latest decision by the Supreme Court, which garnered broad support across the Court's ideological spectrum, is expected to significantly curb Roundup related litigation costs. The ruling reinforces the EPA's authority over pesticide labeling and safety determinations, affirming that companies’ complying with federally approved labeling requirements cannot be held liable under a patchwork of state tort laws.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -34.3%. Revenues are expected to be $12.32 billion, up 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Bayer, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BAYRY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Bayer belongs to the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. Another stock from the same industry, Innoviva (INVA), closed the last trading session 1.2% lower at $23.35. Over the past month, INVA has returned 6.8%.

For Innoviva, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +9.8% over the past month to $0.56. This represents a change of -27.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Innoviva currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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