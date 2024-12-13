Markets

Bay Street Seen Opening With Slightly Positive Bias

December 13, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open with a slightly positive bias Friday morning with energy stocks finding support from higher oil prices. Trading is likely to remain a bit lackluster due to trade war fears and caution ahead of next week's policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.

Data on Canadian manufacturing sales, wholesale sales and new motor vehicles sales, all for the month of October, are due at 8:30 AM ET.

A report on capacity utilization in the third quarter is also due at 8:30 AM ET.

TerraVest Industries (TVK.TO) reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.83 million, compared to $17.39 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Canadian market closed notably lower on Thursday as stocks tumbled on sustained selling pressure due to weak commodity prices and rising concerns about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 246.99 points or 0.96% at 25,410.71, a more than two week low.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday after Chinese leaders pledged more stimulus measures during a two-day huddle of the Central Economic Work Conference in Beijing, a key economic meeting that sets policy priorities for the coming year.

Top officials vowed to deliver rate cuts and lower the reserve requirement for banks to maintain economic growth and ensure overall stability of employment and prices. However, the meeting lacked policy details of fiscal stimulus and monetary easing steps.

European stocks are subdued today, weighed down by disappointing economic data from Germany and the UK.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.56 or 0.8% at $70.58 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $18.10 or 0.66% at $2,691.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.299 or 0.95% at $31.320 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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