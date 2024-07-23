Bay Street Likely To Open On Subdued Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a somewhat subdued note Tuesday morning with investors awaiting fresh data for directional cues.

The Canadian central bank, which is scheduled to announce its monetary policy on Wednesday, is widely expected to ccut its overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%.

Investors also await U.S. GDP and inflation readings this week for clues on Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

In Canadian earnings news, Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) are scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings after trading hours today.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.TO) shares will be in focus, after the company said it agreed with Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) to buyback 8.7 million common shares held by CDPQ at $80.50 per share, for $700 million in total.

After posting losses in the previous three sessions, the Canadian market closed on a firm note on Monday, as investors picked up stocks amid hopes the Bank of Canada will reduce interest rates on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session with a gain of 182.26 points or 0.8% at 22,872.65, about 20 points off the day's high of 22,892.33.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, with mainland China and Hong Kong markets retreating after China's third plenum communique failed to address key economic issues. Semiconductor shares rebounded ahead of big earnings from U.S. tech companies, with Tesla and Google set to report their financial results later in the day.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory with investors digesting a slew of earnings updates from the region, and the U.S.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.27 or 0.34% at $78.13 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $16.80 or 0.72% at $2,411.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.016 or 0.05% at $29.305 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.