Bay Street Likely To Open Mixed

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock might be mixed on Monday morning opening.

The earthquake's experienced off the Coast of Port McNeill in British Columbia has its epicentre in the Pacific Ocean was at a depth of 10 km below the seabed. There has been no tsunami warning threat.

Gold, Silver and Copper prices are trending up, while Crude Oil price also is up. Natural gas prices are declining.

S&P /TSX Composite Index finished down 0.0084, while S&P/TSX 60 Index finished at 1,415.97.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 10.05 points or 0.13 percent. The German DAX is falling 56.08 points or 0.30 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 2.76 points or 0.03 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is sliding 21.91 points or 0.18 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.25 percent.

The U.S. Fed's monetary policy announcement might get attention this week, reports on retail sales and industrial production may also attract attention.

The U.S. major averages all finished the Friday firmly in positive territory. The Dow advanced 297.01 points or 0.7 percent to 41,393.78, the Nasdaq climbed 114.30 points or 0.7 percent to 17,683.98 and the S&P 500 rose 30.26 points or 0.5 percent to 5,626.02.

On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for September will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for minus 3.9, while it was minus 4.7 in the prior month.

The Treasury Buyback Preliminary Announcement will be at 11.00 am ET.

The six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Markets in China, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia were closed for holidays.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended 0.3 percent higher at 17,422.12.

Australian markets finished higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3 percent to 8,121.60, while the broader All Ordinaries Index finished 0.2 percent higher at 8,341.10.

