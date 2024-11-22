Baxter International Announces Board Changes for 2024

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Peter M. Wilver will resign from Baxter International’s Board of Directors at the end of 2024 for personal reasons, with no disagreements cited. His departure will reduce the board to 11 members, and Jeffrey A. Craig, a former CEO of Meritor and experienced financial executive, will take over as chair of the Audit Committee.

