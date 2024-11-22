News & Insights

Baxter International Announces Board Changes for 2024

November 22, 2024

Baxter International ( (BAX) ) has provided an announcement.

Peter M. Wilver will resign from Baxter International’s Board of Directors at the end of 2024 for personal reasons, with no disagreements cited. His departure will reduce the board to 11 members, and Jeffrey A. Craig, a former CEO of Meritor and experienced financial executive, will take over as chair of the Audit Committee.

