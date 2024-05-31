BaWang International AGM Achieves Full Approval

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited (HK:1338) has released an update.

BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, with 100% approval from shareholders for all items including the re-election of directors, remuneration policies, and the issuance and repurchase of shares. Shareholders showed unanimous support for the strategic direction of the company, as all attending executive and independent non-executive directors witnessed the voting process. The meeting underscored the company’s commitment to corporate governance and shareholder alignment.

