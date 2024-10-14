News & Insights

Bausch + Lomb : FDA Approves EnVista Envy Full Range Of Vision Intraocular Lens

October 14, 2024 — 07:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bausch + Lomb Corp. (BLCO, BLCO.TO) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the enVista Envy full range of vision intraocular lens (IOL). The lens will be commercially available in the U.S. on a limited basis in the coming weeks and more broadly in 2025.

The company said it is also in the process of seeking regulatory approvals for the lens in additional markets.

The company noted that a multicenter, randomized and controlled clinical trial evaluating 332 subjects demonstrated excellent long-term outcomes with the enVista Envy IOL in the U.S. On average, 86% of patients reported little to no bothersomeness for dysphotopsia (glare, halo, starbursts), showing an impressive tolerance profile overall.

