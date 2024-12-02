News & Insights

Bausch Health appoints Jonathan Sadeh as CMO, head of R&D

December 02, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Bausch Health (BHC) Companies announced the appointment of Jonathan Sadeh M.D., M.Sc as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D. Most recently, at Bristol-Meyers Squibb, he was responsible for multiple drug approvals in dermatology and gastroenterology and held several key roles including Senior Vice President and Global Programs Head for Immunology, Cardiovascular and Neuroscience, Immunology Therapeutic Area Head, as well as the China R&D Head. In his new role, Jonathan will be responsible for overseeing the entire R&D process, working closely with our scientists and engineers. He will set the strategic direction and ensure alignment with our overall goal of enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes.

